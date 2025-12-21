Haji Mastan's daughter accuses uncle's son of rape, attempted murder
Haseen Mastan Mirza, daughter of late Mumbai don Haji Mastan, has publicly accused her maternal uncle's son of raping her, trying to kill her, and stealing her property.
She says she was forced into marriage with him as a minor in 1996 without consent and faced years of abuse—he allegedly had eight previous marriages and hid her identity for his own gain.
Plea for help and frustration with police
Mirza shared that family pressure left her isolated and she only found out about her father's death two years later. The trauma led to multiple suicide attempts.
In a heartfelt Instagram video, she appealed to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for protection, expressing her long wait for justice.
She criticized the police for focusing on her past instead of acting against the accused, who hasn't shown up in court so far.