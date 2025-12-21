Haji Mastan's daughter accuses uncle's son of rape, attempted murder

Plea for help and frustration with police

Mirza shared that family pressure left her isolated and she only found out about her father's death two years later. The trauma led to multiple suicide attempts.

In a heartfelt Instagram video, she appealed to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for protection, expressing her long wait for justice.

She criticized the police for focusing on her past instead of acting against the accused, who hasn't shown up in court so far.