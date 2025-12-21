Next Article
Search for terrorists ramps up in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur
India
Security forces are on high alert in Udhampur after reports that two suspected terrorists stopped by a house in Chore Motu village to get food, then disappeared into the nearby forests.
Police and paramilitary teams quickly launched a major search, focusing on the village and surrounding woods.
Recent escapes highlight ongoing challenges
This isn't the first close call—earlier this week, terrorists managed to slip away from Soan village using forest cover and darkness.
The current operation is focused on tracking down those responsible.