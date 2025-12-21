Karnataka braces for seasonal flu spike: Hospitals on alert

Focus on daily testing and protecting high-risk groups

Hospitals now need to test at least five ILI (flu-like) and 100 SARI (severe respiratory) cases every day, while making sure they have enough test kits, medicines, PPEs, N95 masks, and antiviral tablets stocked.

Special attention is being given to kids, seniors, and pregnant women—plus hospitals are prepping ventilators just in case.

The state also wants everyone to stay informed and is pushing for real-time tracking of cases.