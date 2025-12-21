Next Article
Karnataka braces for seasonal flu spike: Hospitals on alert
India
Karnataka's Health Department is getting ready for a jump in seasonal flu cases from December to March.
Hospitals have been told to step up testing and advise high-risk groups to get vaccinated, in anticipation of increased flu activity and respiratory infections during this time.
Focus on daily testing and protecting high-risk groups
Hospitals now need to test at least five ILI (flu-like) and 100 SARI (severe respiratory) cases every day, while making sure they have enough test kits, medicines, PPEs, N95 masks, and antiviral tablets stocked.
Special attention is being given to kids, seniors, and pregnant women—plus hospitals are prepping ventilators just in case.
The state also wants everyone to stay informed and is pushing for real-time tracking of cases.