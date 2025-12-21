India's coal use for electricity set to drop by 2047

Cleaner mining and why coal still matters

P M Prasad (ex-Coal India chief) is associated with the FutureCoal roadmap, which promotes cleaner mining tech that could slash emissions by up to 99%.

Even with the green push, coal remains key for things like data centers and AI—plus, India plans to add as much as 90 GW of coal capacity by 2032.

So while the future's looking greener, coal isn't leaving the chat just yet.