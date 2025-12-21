Next Article
India's coal use for electricity set to drop by 2047
India
India is gearing up for a big shift in how it powers up—coal, which now fuels about 70-75% of electricity, could drop to just 30-35% by 2047 as renewables take off.
Still, coal will stay important, making up around a third of the country's electricity supply as demand keeps rising.
Cleaner mining and why coal still matters
P M Prasad (ex-Coal India chief) is associated with the FutureCoal roadmap, which promotes cleaner mining tech that could slash emissions by up to 99%.
Even with the green push, coal remains key for things like data centers and AI—plus, India plans to add as much as 90 GW of coal capacity by 2032.
So while the future's looking greener, coal isn't leaving the chat just yet.