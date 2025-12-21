India hits 50% clean energy milestone—5 years early
India just crossed a huge climate goal: over half of its electricity capacity now comes from non-fossil sources, and it did this five years ahead of the 2030 Paris Agreement deadline.
By late 2025, India's total installed power capacity reached about 510 GW, with clean sources like solar, wind, and hydro making up 262 GW (that's 51%).
What's powering this shift?
Fossil fuels still make up the other half (about 247 GW), but renewables are catching up fast.
Solar leads the pack with almost 130 GW installed—most of it ground-mounted—followed by wind at 54 GW and large hydro at about 50 GW.
Why does it matter?
India has more than doubled its non-fossil share since 2015 (from just 30% to over half today).
This leap is thanks to big public investments (over ₹10 lakh crore since 2014) and a serious push for solar—even with challenges like land issues and updating the grid.
It's a big deal for anyone who cares about climate action or wants to see what real progress looks like.