CISF takes charge of Jewar Airport ahead of inaugural

Jewar Airport isn't just another terminal—it's set to be the National Capital Region's second international airport and a future hub for both passengers and cargo.

The CISF will handle everything from perimeter checks to baggage screening and quick-response teams as flights ramp up.

With plans for four runways and up to 70 million passengers per year down the line, this is a major step in boosting India's aviation scene and making travel smoother for everyone.