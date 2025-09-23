Next Article
CISF takes charge of Jewar Airport ahead of inaugural
India
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is now officially in charge of keeping Noida International Airport in Jewar safe, just ahead of its big launch on October 30.
On Monday, 1,047 CISF personnel were deployed under the leadership of the Chief Aerodrome Security Officer.
Jewar Airport isn't just another terminal
Jewar Airport isn't just another terminal—it's set to be the National Capital Region's second international airport and a future hub for both passengers and cargo.
The CISF will handle everything from perimeter checks to baggage screening and quick-response teams as flights ramp up.
With plans for four runways and up to 70 million passengers per year down the line, this is a major step in boosting India's aviation scene and making travel smoother for everyone.