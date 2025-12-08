'IndiGo crisis not urgent?' CJI declines immediate hearing on PIL

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Monday declined an urgent hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) over the recent IndiGo flight disruptions. The PIL had sought judicial intervention after thousands of flights were canceled or delayed, stranding passengers across 95 airports. Despite the seriousness of the situation, CJI Surya Kant said it was being handled by the government, and there was no urgency for court intervention at this time.

Court's response CJI acknowledges passenger distress, defers detailed hearing According to a report by ANIA, the CJI said the court "understand(s) that lakhs of people are stranded. Maybe some people have urgent work, and they are not able to...". However, he said, "But then the government of India has taken cognizance of the issue. Timely steps appear to have been taken." "We don't see any urgency right now," he added. The court will take up the matter for a detailed hearing on December 10.

Passenger plight Petitioner's plea highlights inhumane conditions at airports The petitioner's plea had highlighted "inhumane" conditions at airports, with passengers stranded without information or support. The advocate representing the petitioner said, "Several people are stuck. The ground situation at airports is inhumane." They urged the court to direct IndiGo to provide adequate ground support and proper refunds for stranded passengers.