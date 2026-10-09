CJI Surya Kant tells Centre to keep public transport running
India
Ahead of a big protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on October 10, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has told the Centre to keep public transport running.
The Supreme Court made it clear: don't shut down metro stations or trains, just manage them better, since so many people rely on them every day.
Petition challenged 57 metro closures
This move came after a petition challenged plans to close 57 metro stations and halt trains at two stations, saying it would hurt people's rights.
The protest is about alleged issues with voter rolls, but the CJI stressed that "Common citizens shall not suffer," reminding everyone that keeping things normal for commuters matters just as much as maintaining security.