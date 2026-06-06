CJI Surya Kant's Birkbeck lecture interrupted over 'cockroaches' remark
India
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's lecture on AI and international law at Birkbeck, University of London, was interrupted when an attendee brought up India's handling of dissent and mentioned his recent "cockroaches" comment.
The event organizer kept things on track by steering the discussion back to the lecture topic.
Indian Embassy calls interruption unacceptable
The Indian Embassy in the UK called the interruption "indecorous" and "unacceptable," reminding everyone that while democracies thrive on different opinions, they should be shared respectfully.
The embassy also said differences of opinion are natural in a democracy and must be expressed in a civil and respectful manner.