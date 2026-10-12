CJP gives Delhi Police 24-hour ultimatum for Jantar Mantar protest
What's the story
Members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) approached the Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi on Monday. They sought a date for their planned protest at Jantar Mantar, giving a 24-hour deadline to the Delhi Police. CJP activist Saurav Das said they were open to letting authorities decide on the date and time of their protest.
Protest plans
CJP demands date for protest
CJP activist Ashutosh Ranka said they are hopeful the police will respond to their request.
"We are going to ask Delhi Police for a date to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar. We hope the police will give us a date," Ranka told news agency ANI.
"If they do not, we will make another call within 24 hours..." he added.
Twitter Post
CJP leaders outside Parliament Street Police Station
VIDEO | Delhi: CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka, on reaching Parliament Street police station to seek permission to protest at Jantar Mantar, says, "We are going to ask Delhi Police when we can hold a protest at Jantar Mantar. We hope the police will give us a date. If they do, we will… pic.twitter.com/qVodV7odZR— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 12, 2026
Protest reasons
Supreme Court intervenes in CJP protests
The CJP-led protests are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral roll revisions.
The demonstrations have led to fresh detentions in Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune.
The Supreme Court has intervened, directing authorities to ensure no illegal detentions occur, and that peaceful protests cannot be stopped.
Legal developments
CJP leaders released on conditional basis
CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das were released after being detained on Saturday.
They were taken into preventive custody from inside an aircraft.
The release was conditional on them not breaching peace for a year.
This development has been termed a "major legal victory" by the party.
Political response
Rahul Gandhi mobilizes support against 'vote chori'
In response to the ongoing protests, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has announced plans for opposition parties and civil society groups to march to the Supreme Court.
They intend to submit a memorandum on alleged "vote chori."
Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has asked INDIA bloc leaders to approach the court through a petition, as their matter was already sub judice.
CJP leaders continue their campaign amid these developments.