CJP Jantar Mantar protest demands CEC resignation, Delhi braces Saturday
Delhi is in for a pretty disrupted Saturday as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) plans a protest at Jantar Mantar, calling for the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation.
To keep things under control, authorities are rolling out a bunch of restrictions that will impact daily routines across parts of the national capital.
Janpath area mobile internet, transit closures
From 10pm Friday, mobile internet will be down within four kilometers of Janpath-Kartavya Path.
If you're traveling by train, note that 38 arrivals at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin are canceled from 4am to 2pm.
Metro riders should also plan ahead: 57 stations (including Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk) will have their gates shut from 9pm Friday until further notice.
Schools online, retail liquor shops closed
Schools and colleges are switching to online classes for the day.
All retail liquor shops will be closed on Saturday.
Plus, Namo Bharat stations at Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar won't operate temporarily.
Connaught Place businesses have been told to stay alert with all these changes happening.