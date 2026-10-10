CJP protest at Nizamuddin blocks migrants from daily-wage work
India
A protest in Delhi by CJP on Saturday caused major trouble for daily-wage workers, especially migrants.
Police barricades at Nizamuddin meant many couldn't get to work, mostly because they didn't have valid ID cards.
For people who rely on each day's pay, missing even one shift can mean real hardship.
Electrician Mukesh Chauhan fears ₹9,000 loss
Workers from places like Khan Market and local construction sites were hit hard.
Electrician Mukesh Chauhan worried about losing his ₹9,000 monthly income.
Ram Kishan Mandal shared how tough it is, especially after floods destroyed his home in Bihar.
Sadly, this isn't new: similar protests earlier this year also left daily-wage earners struggling to make ends meet.