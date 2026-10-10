CJP protest in Delhi against CEC Gyanesh Kumar turns violent
India
A protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar got out of hand on Saturday.
Things escalated near Akashwani Bhawan, with protesters overturning barricades and allegedly throwing stones at police, leaving two officers injured.
The rally was headed for Jantar Mantar but ran into heavy security since it wasn't officially approved.
Security forces detained about 500 protesters
About 500 protesters were detained as they tried to reach Jantar Mantar, with several protesters detained from locations including Connaught Place.
Security forces managed to break up groups trying to regroup, keeping things under control.
According to an eyewitness, the protesters were angry and started throwing stones at the police.