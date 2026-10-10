CJP protest in Delhi alleges SIR deletions and commissioners object

A recent protest in Delhi by Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) has sparked debate over how voter lists are being updated.

Protesters say the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process is unfairly deleting eligible voters, possibly giving an edge to the BJP.

The situation got even more complicated with two election commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, having raised objections at least 14 times over the last 10 months to decisions taken and orders issued without their knowledge.