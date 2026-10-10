CJP protests at Jantar Mantar over alleged voter roll problems
India
Central Delhi is on high alert today as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) pushes ahead with a protest at Jantar Mantar, challenging alleged problems in the voter roll update.
Even though police said no to the rally, organizers are going ahead anyway, so drones are flying overhead and security is tight.
Central Delhi has 35,000 security personnel
About 35,000 police and paramilitary staff are on duty with barricades, CCTV, and facial recognition tech all over central Delhi.
Getting around will not be easy: entry and exit closures at 45 stations from 9pm on Friday until 6pm on Saturday, some trains have been canceled, and mobile internet is down near Janpath-Kartavya Path to keep things calm.