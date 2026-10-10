CJP to protest at Jantar Mantar, seeks Gyanesh Kumar's resignation
India
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is planning a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, October 10, 2026, calling out Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over recent electoral roll changes and demanding his resignation.
Even though Delhi Police said no to the protest, citing law and order worries, CJP says it is moving ahead peacefully.
CJP issues peaceful protest guidelines
CJP has told everyone joining to stay calm, avoid any violence, and not bring anything that could be used as a weapon.
Protesters are asked to stick together, respect barricades, double-check information before reacting, and listen to lawful instructions from authorities.
The party says following these steps is key for a smooth and responsible demonstration.