Cockroach Janata Party protesters detained in Delhi over Gyanesh Kumar

The protest caused detentions near Connaught Place, with police detaining several people. Detainees kept spirits up by chanting Inquilab Zindabad from inside busses.

One protester rocked a custom helmet as a sign of unity near Shivaji Stadium Metro Station.

Visitor Md Asif said the security felt like "This is not even looking like its national capital. It looks like they have made an India-Pakistan border here."

Police denied permission for the rally, blocked participants from reaching Jantar Mantar, and enforced prohibitory orders, as CJP pushed back against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.