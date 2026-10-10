Cockroach Janata Party protesters detained in Delhi over Gyanesh Kumar
About 500 protesters hit the streets in Delhi on Saturday, calling out Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Wearing cockroach-antennae helmets and ducking into a gurdwara to avoid detention, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) made sure their message was heard, even with heavy police blocking Jantar Mantar.
Around 500 people were detained, but not before making some noise.
Police block access to Jantar Mantar
The protest caused detentions near Connaught Place, with police detaining several people. Detainees kept spirits up by chanting Inquilab Zindabad from inside busses.
One protester rocked a custom helmet as a sign of unity near Shivaji Stadium Metro Station.
Visitor Md Asif said the security felt like "This is not even looking like its national capital. It looks like they have made an India-Pakistan border here."
Police denied permission for the rally, blocked participants from reaching Jantar Mantar, and enforced prohibitory orders, as CJP pushed back against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.