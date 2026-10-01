Cockroach Janata Party to protest Gyanesh Kumar despite police denial
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) isn't backing down from its planned protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 10, even though the police said no.
The protest is aimed at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over disagreements about changes to the voter list.
CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke has told activists to be ready for possible detention or arrest, making it clear the party plans to show up anyway.
Delhi Police deny protest permission
Delhi Police turned down the request because CJP applied late and had reportedly failed to comply with directions during an earlier demonstration.
They also cited worries about public safety and traffic issues if things got out of hand.
With tensions already high around election procedures, security across New Delhi is being ramped up ahead of the demonstration.