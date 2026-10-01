Cockroach Janata Party to protest Gyanesh Kumar despite police denial

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) isn't backing down from its planned protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 10, even though the police said no.

The protest is aimed at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over disagreements about changes to the voter list.

CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke has told activists to be ready for possible detention or arrest, making it clear the party plans to show up anyway.