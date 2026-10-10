Cockroach Janta Party protest restricts access at Delhi Metro stations

Heads up, Delhi-NCR! A big Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest is causing major travel hassles on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

Entry and exit at 45 Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk and New Delhi, are restricted from 9pm Friday, October 9, to 6pm Saturday, October 10.

You can still switch lines at most stations, but not at New Delhi.