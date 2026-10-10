Cockroach Janta Party protest restricts access at Delhi Metro stations
India
Heads up, Delhi-NCR! A big Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest is causing major travel hassles on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Entry and exit at 45 Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk and New Delhi, are restricted from 9pm Friday, October 9, to 6pm Saturday, October 10.
You can still switch lines at most stations, but not at New Delhi.
Trains canceled and airport delays expected
Several trains to New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin are canceled from 4am to 2pm Saturday, October 10, 2026. Definitely check your train status before heading out.
If you're flying from IGI Airport, expect possible delays, extra security checks at city borders, and traffic jams on main roads like Dhaula Kuan flyover.
Cabs or busses might be your best bet today!