Cockroach Janta Party protests disrupt Delhi transport raise fares
India
Travel in and out of Delhi just got a lot pricier.
Thanks to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests, metro stations are shut and trains canceled, pushing one-way flight prices from Varanasi to Delhi up to ₹14,000 and Amritsar flights around ₹8,000.
Getting around the city (or even reaching the airport) is turning into a real hassle.
CJP protests delay Indira Gandhi flights
The CJP kicked off protests on October 10, demanding resignations over alleged corruption.
With so many transport routes blocked, both travelers and airline staff are struggling to reach Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Airlines are facing delays, cancelations, and extra security checks, so don't expect things to calm down soon if the protests keep going.