CoCoN unveils Daksha and Kavach robots to aid Kerala Police
India
Kerala Police is about to get some robotic teammates: robots called Daksha and Kavach will soon help manage traffic and assist in rescue operations.
Announced at the CoCoN Security and Hacking Conference, this move aims to lighten the load for officers who often deal with tough situations, while giving law enforcement a modern tech boost.
Ramesh Chennithala announces Cyberdome plans
Alongside the robot news, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala shared plans to strengthen Kerala's Cyberdome to fight cybercrime like identity theft and financial fraud.
He highlighted how government, police, and private sector need to work together to keep everyone's data safe.
The CoCoN conference wraps up on October 10, 2026.