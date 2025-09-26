Coimbatore: Police officer dies in accident on way home
R. Banumathi, a 52-year-old police inspector from Coimbatore, died early Friday morning in a road accident.
She had just arrived in Coimbatore and was being picked up by her son after arriving by bus.
She was the station house officer at the All Women Police Station in Coimbatore South and lived with her son and daughter.
Details of the incident
Banumathi was riding as a passenger on her son's scooter when they tried to overtake a van but had to swerve to avoid another vehicle.
Both fell, and the van ran over Banumathi, causing fatal injuries. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she couldn't be saved due to severe blood loss.
Poor road conditions from ongoing pipeline work made things worse by narrowing the available space.
City Police Commissioner A. Saravana Sundar and others have shared their condolences.