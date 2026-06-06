Commercial 19-kg LPG cylinder up ₹42 amid US-Iran supply troubles
India
LPG just got pricier, again. The cost of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has gone up by ₹42, marking the sixth price hike this year.
With earlier increases, commercial LPG prices have nearly doubled in six months, mainly because of supply troubles tied to the U.S.-Iran conflict.
RBI forecasts FY 2026-27 inflation 5.1%
Rising fuel and raw material prices are pushing inflation higher.
The RBI now expects inflation at 5.1% for FY 2026-27, up from its previous estimate.
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra pointed out that expensive LPG, pricier petrol and diesel (up over 7% each), and a weak monsoon outlook are all adding pressure on household budgets, and companies may start passing these extra costs on to consumers soon.