Commercial 19-kg LPG cylinder up ₹42 amid US-Iran supply troubles

RBI forecasts FY 2026-27 inflation 5.1%

Rising fuel and raw material prices are pushing inflation higher.

The RBI now expects inflation at 5.1% for FY 2026-27, up from its previous estimate.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra pointed out that expensive LPG, pricier petrol and diesel (up over 7% each), and a weak monsoon outlook are all adding pressure on household budgets, and companies may start passing these extra costs on to consumers soon.