Delhi workers spend thrice more on commuting than Bihar counterparts

The NHTS data also showed that Delhi had the highest average commuting cost among all urban regions across states and Union Territories (UTs) in India.

Arunachal Pradesh recorded the highest average at ₹2,165 for rural and urban commuters.

Overall, workers in Delhi spent an average of ₹2,038 on commuting to and from fixed workplaces across both rural and urban areas, while in Bihar, the average cost was ₹469.