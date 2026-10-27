Delhi workers spend thrice more on commuting than Bihar counterparts
What's the story
The National Household Travel Survey (NHTS) for 2025-26 has revealed that workers in Delhi spend nearly thrice as much on commuting compared to their counterparts in urban Bihar. The survey, conducted between July 2025 and June 2026, found that the average monthly expenditure per worker for fixed workplace commutes was ₹2,081 in Delhi and ₹702 in urban Bihar.
Commuting expenses
Highest average commuting cost in India
The NHTS data also showed that Delhi had the highest average commuting cost among all urban regions across states and Union Territories (UTs) in India.
Arunachal Pradesh recorded the highest average at ₹2,165 for rural and urban commuters.
Overall, workers in Delhi spent an average of ₹2,038 on commuting to and from fixed workplaces across both rural and urban areas, while in Bihar, the average cost was ₹469.
Gender gap
Gender disparity in commuting costs
The NHTS also highlighted a gender disparity in commuting costs. Male workers spent an average of ₹835 per month on fixed-workplace commutes, while female workers spent only ₹533.
The survey was conducted across all states and UTs in India to understand household travel behavior and included data on regular trips of one kilometer or more.
Survey objectives
About the survey
The NHTS aimed to collect data on modes of transport used, trip purposes, travel frequency, and average costs of regular trips.
It provides a comprehensive benchmark for understanding household travel behavior across India.
The survey highlights the wide differences in commuting costs across Indian states and UTs, giving insights into the economic burden of commuting on workers in different regions.