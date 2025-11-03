Next Article
Congress leader blames Telangana's free bus rides for accident
India
Congress's V Hanumantha Rao has linked Telangana's free bus rides for women to a tragic TSRTC bus accident in Chevella on Monday morning, which left 20 people dead.
He believes the scheme led to overcrowding on busses.
Rao offers condolences, demands compensation
Rao told ANI, "After women were given free rides, they began to travel in large numbers on busses."
He offered condolences to the victims' families and urged the government to provide compensation.
Rao also pushed for stronger safety rules and action against speeding.