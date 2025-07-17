Next Article
Conmen impersonate police to rob elderly in Goa
In South Goa, two elderly people were tricked by men pretending to be police officers on July 15.
The scammers, riding a black two-wheeler, stopped them on the street and asked for their gold jewelry to "inspect" it.
The jewelry was handed back wrapped in cloth—but when the victims got home, they realized it was gone.
Don't hand over valuables to strangers, say police
Superintendent Tikam Singh Verma explained this was a case of "theft by deception" and reminded everyone that real officers won't randomly ask for your valuables.
No arrests yet, but police are investigating and urging seniors not to hand over jewelry to anyone claiming to be an officer on the street.
Police are asking people to report any suspicious activity right away.