'Servants of RCB': Karnataka defends ACP's suspension
A tragic stampede outside Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's IPL victory celebration on June 4, 2025, left 11 people dead and over 50 injured.
The chaos broke out after nearly 3 lakh fans showed up, following an unauthorized social media post from RCB promising free entry—without any official event approval or proper security setup.
'Celebrations continued for 15 more minutes...': HC on IPL incident
The Karnataka government suspended several police officials, saying they failed to manage the crowd or communicate risks, even though they had the authority to step in.
The High Court heard arguments that police could have done more, while the government also criticized RCB for violating safety rules and not coordinating with authorities.
Reports say celebrations continued for over 15 minutes after casualties began, as emergency services rushed in but couldn't save everyone.