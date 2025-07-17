'Servants of RCB': Karnataka defends ACP's suspension

'Celebrations continued for 15 more minutes...': HC on IPL incident

The Karnataka government suspended several police officials, saying they failed to manage the crowd or communicate risks, even though they had the authority to step in.

The High Court heard arguments that police could have done more, while the government also criticized RCB for violating safety rules and not coordinating with authorities.

Reports say celebrations continued for over 15 minutes after casualties began, as emergency services rushed in but couldn't save everyone.