Saheli Smart Cards enable free bus rides for Delhi women

How to apply for Saheli Smart Card

The Saheli card covers free rides on all DTC and cluster busses, plus you can recharge it for other transport if needed.

To get one, you'll need to be a Delhi resident aged 12 or above, register online, and complete a quick KYC at a partner bank with your Aadhaar, PAN, and proof of address.

Heads up: there might be a small bank fee when you get your card, and if you lose it, just reach out to your bank for a replacement.