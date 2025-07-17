Next Article
Saheli Smart Cards enable free bus rides for Delhi women
Delhi just rolled out the Saheli Smart Card, making bus travel free for women and transgender folks across the city.
This card replaces the old "pink ticket" system—just sign up on the DTC website, and your card will arrive by post.
How to apply for Saheli Smart Card
The Saheli card covers free rides on all DTC and cluster busses, plus you can recharge it for other transport if needed.
To get one, you'll need to be a Delhi resident aged 12 or above, register online, and complete a quick KYC at a partner bank with your Aadhaar, PAN, and proof of address.
Heads up: there might be a small bank fee when you get your card, and if you lose it, just reach out to your bank for a replacement.