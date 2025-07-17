IndiGo flight to Imphal returns to Delhi over technical issue
An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Imphal had to return to Delhi soon after takeoff on Thursday (July 17) because of a technical issue.
The crew spotted the problem early, followed safety procedures, and landed everyone safely back at Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Incidents like this are rare but remind us why regular checks in aviation matter.
Flight was supposed to cover about 1,700km
The flight was supposed to cover about 1,700km in nearly three hours but didn't make it far before the pilots decided it was safer to head back.
IndiGo says no one was hurt and that passenger safety came first throughout the whole process.
Incident highlights importance of regular aircraft maintenance
The Delhi-Imphal route is a key connection for northeast India, so any disruption affects a lot of people.
While these situations don't happen often, they highlight how airlines need solid plans for unexpected issues—and why keeping planes well-maintained is so important for everyone's peace of mind.