IMD: Temperatures to remain relatively low in Delhi-NCR, North India
What's the story
North India is witnessing a sudden change in weather, with a noticeable chill in the air. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that temperatures will remain relatively low across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday. However, Faridabad is likely to be warmer than its neighboring cities.
Weather report
Delhi weather update
Delhi is expected to witness a minimum temperature of 20°C and a maximum of 26°C on Friday. Winds are likely to blow at around 6km/h.
The reduced intensity of the midday sun has made the weather more comfortable, making it so pleasant that many residents have stopped using fans even during the day.
Regional forecast
Weather conditions in neighboring cities
Noida is also likely to witness similar weather conditions with a minimum and maximum temperature of 20°C and 26°C, respectively.
Gurugram is expected to have temperatures between 20-26°C, with wind speeds likely reaching around 10km/h.
In Ghaziabad, the minimum temperature is expected to be 19°C, while the maximum will be around 26°. Winds are likely to blow at approximately 5km/h.
Faridabad forecast
Faridabad likely to be warmer than other cities
Faridabad, on the other hand, is expected to be warmer than its neighboring cities. The temperature in Faridabad is expected to range between a minimum of 22°C and a maximum of 32°C.
Winds are likely to blow at around 5km/h.
This change in weather comes after Delhi witnessed rainfall on Thursday, which led to a sharp drop in daytime temperatures.
Post-rain scenario
Rainfall on Thursday led to waterlogging and traffic congestion
The maximum temperature at Safdarjung weather station on Thursday settled at 28.3°C, nearly five degrees below normal and six degrees lower than Wednesday's reading.
However, the rainfall also caused waterlogging and traffic congestion in several areas of Delhi.
Waterlogging was reported at multiple spots such as Zakhira underpass, Ashram underpass, Inderlok-Azad Market underpass, Lajpat Nagar flyover, and Munirka.
Air quality
Delhi's air quality improves
On a positive note, Delhi's air quality improved on Thursday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to 149, which is in the moderate category.
This was a decline from Wednesday's AQI of 181.
Earlier, on Monday, the city's AQI had briefly improved to 83, in the satisfactory category, according to official data.