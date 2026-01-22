Crime rates drop in Delhi; murder, rape, robbery cases decline

What's behind the numbers?

Robbery and snatching also dipped—robberies dropped from 1,510 to 1,326 and snatching incidents fell from 6,493 in 2024 to 5,406 in 2025.

Crimes against women and eve-teasing both saw fewer reports too.

Police say better coordination and tech upgrades helped solve most serious crimes quickly—murder solve rates hit over 95%.

Still, challenges remain with extortion and organized gangs using tech to stay ahead.