Crime rates drop in Delhi; murder, rape, robbery cases decline
India
Delhi just saw its crime rates fall in most categories in 2025. According to new police data, serious crimes like murder, robbery, and snatching all dropped compared to the last two years.
There were 491 murders in 2025 (down from 504 in 2024).
What's behind the numbers?
Robbery and snatching also dipped—robberies dropped from 1,510 to 1,326 and snatching incidents fell from 6,493 in 2024 to 5,406 in 2025.
Crimes against women and eve-teasing both saw fewer reports too.
Police say better coordination and tech upgrades helped solve most serious crimes quickly—murder solve rates hit over 95%.
Still, challenges remain with extortion and organized gangs using tech to stay ahead.