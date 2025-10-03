Crude oil prices are rising: What it means for India

Why is fuel cost likely to increase?

Tensions abroad and OPEC+ cutting production are driving up crude costs, which means higher import bills for India right when Diwali shopping and travel peak.

On top of that, Indian fuel prices aren't just about oil—they include refining costs, transport fees, and hefty government taxes.

If crude keeps rising, retail prices may go up too, affecting everything from your commute to festival deliveries.

The government sometimes tweaks taxes to help out during high-demand times, but there's only so much they can do when global markets are this unpredictable.