Jharkhand: Ex-CM Marandi's daughter-in-law, mother-in-law assaulted by puja committee members
On Thursday evening, Preeti Kisku—daughter-in-law of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi—and her mother-in-law were allegedly assaulted by members of the Amrit Nagar Puja Committee in Hazaribagh.
The incident happened around 7:15pm while they were traveling from Giridih to Ranchi, after Kisku intervened and protested their actions.
Their driver was also attacked and seriously injured, even though police officers were present at the scene.
Investigation underway
After the incident, Kisku filed an FIR asking for strict action against those involved.
Police have started reviewing CCTV footage and talking to witnesses as part of their investigation.
Since the victims are related to a former Chief Minister and current BJP state president, the case has drawn extra attention.
Authorities say they're committed to a thorough probe into what happened with the Puja Committee members.