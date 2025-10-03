Jharkhand: Ex-CM Marandi's daughter-in-law, mother-in-law assaulted by puja committee members India Oct 03, 2025

On Thursday evening, Preeti Kisku—daughter-in-law of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi—and her mother-in-law were allegedly assaulted by members of the Amrit Nagar Puja Committee in Hazaribagh.

The incident happened around 7:15pm while they were traveling from Giridih to Ranchi, after Kisku intervened and protested their actions.

Their driver was also attacked and seriously injured, even though police officers were present at the scene.