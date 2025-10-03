JNU clash shows how campus politics is becoming more polarized India Oct 03, 2025

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) saw a violent clash on Thursday during the Durga Puja immersion procession.

The ABVP burned effigies of former students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, which Left groups like AISA, SFI, and DSF criticized as politicizing religion and spreading communal tension.

Both sides blamed each other for starting the violence, with videos showing groups of students raising slogans and flashing slippers near Sabarmati Tea Point.