JNU clash shows how campus politics is becoming more polarized
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) saw a violent clash on Thursday during the Durga Puja immersion procession.
The ABVP burned effigies of former students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, which Left groups like AISA, SFI, and DSF criticized as politicizing religion and spreading communal tension.
Both sides blamed each other for starting the violence, with videos showing groups of students raising slogans and flashing slippers near Sabarmati Tea Point.
Analysis of the situation
Observers note that this incident spotlights how campus politics in India are becoming more polarized, with religious events turning into flashpoints for ideological battles.
Such clashes risk making campuses less inclusive and threaten the sense of unity and academic freedom that universities stand for.