Cyclone likely to form in Arabian Sea by October 4
The IMD says the deep depression that hit Odisha on October 2, 2025, has now weakened and will soon fade into a low-pressure area.
But out west, a weather system in the Arabian Sea is picking up speed—it's already a deep depression and could turn into a severe cyclone by October 4.
Heavy rain expected in East UP, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal
With the Arabian Sea cyclone heading toward Oman and Yemen, coastal areas along its projected path can expect rough seas and strong winds.
Meanwhile, heavy rain is still on the cards for East Uttar Pradesh (especially on October 4), as well as parts of Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand through the weekend.
If you're in these regions or planning to travel, it's smart to keep an eye on updates—this active weather pattern can mean sudden changes.