Cyclone likely to form in Arabian Sea by October 4

Heavy rain expected in East UP, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal

With the Arabian Sea cyclone heading toward Oman and Yemen, coastal areas along its projected path can expect rough seas and strong winds.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is still on the cards for East Uttar Pradesh (especially on October 4), as well as parts of Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand through the weekend.

If you're in these regions or planning to travel, it's smart to keep an eye on updates—this active weather pattern can mean sudden changes.