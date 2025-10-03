JEE Main 2026 registrations starting soon: Important details India Oct 03, 2025

Ready for engineering dreams? The National Testing Agency (NTA) is starting JEE Main 2026 registrations in October 2025.

The exam will be held in two rounds: the first session in January 2026 and the second session in April 2026.

You can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. It's advisable to ensure your Aadhaar, disability, and category certificates are up to date to avoid any last-minute issues.