JEE Main 2026 registrations starting soon: Important details
Ready for engineering dreams? The National Testing Agency (NTA) is starting JEE Main 2026 registrations in October 2025.
The exam will be held in two rounds: the first session in January 2026 and the second session in April 2026.
You can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. It's advisable to ensure your Aadhaar, disability, and category certificates are up to date to avoid any last-minute issues.
What about the test?
JEE Main is the gateway for B.E./B.Tech admissions at NITs, IIITs, and more—and it's your ticket to try for IITs through JEE Advanced.
There's also a Paper 2 for those eyeing B.Arch or B.Planning courses.
The test will likely run in two shifts: morning (9am-12pm) and afternoon (3pm-6pm).
Keep checking jeemain.nta.nic.in so you don't miss any updates!