Delhi's October morning feels warmer than usual
Delhi kicked off Friday with a warmer-than-usual morning—23.7°C instead of the typical 19.2°C for October nights.
After 14mm of overnight rain, humidity hit 90%, and the day is set to be partly cloudy with a high of 34°C.
Weather shifts: What to know
Unusually, Delhi's had more rain than normal for October, making things feel less dry and a bit more comfortable.
Air quality was in the 'satisfactory' range (AQI 94) this morning, so no major worries for most people heading out.
Still, if you're sensitive to weather changes or planning outdoor stuff, keep an eye on these shifts—they can affect how your day feels.