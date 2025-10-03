No contact since arrest, Sonam Wangchuk's wife moves Supreme Court
What's the story
Gitanjali Angmo has moved the Supreme Court against her husband Sonam Wangchuk's arrest under the National Security Act (NSA). She is seeking his immediate release and calls his detention "illegal." In her habeas corpus petition, Angmo said she hasn't been able to contact Wangchuk since his arrest on September 26. She also alleged that she hasn't received a copy of the detention order, which she called a clear breach of procedure.
Protest aftermath
Wangchuk arrested after violent clashes in Ladakh
Protests for statehood spiraled into clashes between crowds and police last week that resulted in the deaths of four civilians. Police arrested Wangchuk, a prominent scientist and activist who has been at the center of protests, accusing him of inciting a mob with provocative speeches, which he denies. Later on, more demonstrators were detained as authorities cut internet access, imposed a curfew, and deployed paramilitary troops. Twenty-six of those detained were released on Thursday as a goodwill gesture.
Presidential appeal
Angmo seeks intervention in her husband's case
Angmo had earlier also written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking intervention in her husband's case. She alleged a "witch-hunt" against Wangchuk for his work in the region and expressed concern over his wellbeing. "We request for an unconditional release of Wangchuk, a person who can never be a threat to anyone, leave alone his nation," she said.