No contact since arrest, Sonam Wangchuk's wife moves Supreme Court 

Protest aftermath

Wangchuk arrested after violent clashes in Ladakh

Protests for statehood spiraled into clashes between crowds and police last week that resulted in the deaths of four civilians. Police arrested Wangchuk, a prominent scientist and activist who has been at the center of protests, accusing him of inciting a mob with provocative speeches, which he denies. Later on, more demonstrators were detained as authorities cut internet access, imposed a curfew, and deployed paramilitary troops. Twenty-six of those detained were released on Thursday as a goodwill gesture.