LPG prioritized for households, no need to panic buy: Centre 

The Indian government has assured citizens that the supply of crude oil remains secure and has asked people not to panic about the availability of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said priority is being given to domestic LPG supplies. "For non-domestic LPG, priority is being given to essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions," she added.

Distribution strategy Committee working with state governments, industry stakeholders Sharma said that a committee is working with state governments and industry stakeholders to ensure fair and transparent distribution of available LPG. Sharma also announced that gas companies have procured liquefied natural gas (LNG) from new sources, with two LNG cargos on their way to India. She assured there is no need for panic booking of LPG cylinders as normal delivery cycles of 2.5 days remain unaffected.

Supply security Domestic LPG production increased by 25% Sharma also said domestic LPG production has been increased by 25% and is being directed to household consumers to ensure sufficient supply. "The current price of domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi is ₹913. This is after the increase of ₹60. Without intervention, the market price would have been higher," she said. She added that the government has absorbed the significant part of the cost increase to protect the consumers.

