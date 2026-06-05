CSE finds 99% of Delhi land heat stressed, ground 60.8°C India Jun 05, 2026

A new report from the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) reveals that more than 99% of Delhi's land has faced heat stress at least once in the period from 2015 to 2024, and for 76% of the city, it's been a constant struggle for at least 10 years.

In some areas, ground temperatures have soared to a wild 60.8 degrees Celsius, way above the air temperature.