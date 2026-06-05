CSE finds 99% of Delhi land heat stressed, ground 60.8°C
A new report from the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) reveals that more than 99% of Delhi's land has faced heat stress at least once in the period from 2015 to 2024, and for 76% of the city, it's been a constant struggle for at least 10 years.
In some areas, ground temperatures have soared to a wild 60.8 degrees Celsius, way above the air temperature.
Delhi green cover falls to 14.1%
The big culprits are rapid urbanization and shrinking green spaces: Delhi's green cover dropped from 25.4% to just 14.1% in 10 years.
This means less nighttime cooling and hotter days overall.
The report points out that workers like construction crews and street vendors are hit hardest, with 92% of construction sites sitting in heat-stressed areas.
The takeaway? Better city planning and more green spaces are urgently needed to help everyone cope.