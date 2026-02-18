CTET provisional answer keys are coming soon: Check release date
India
If you took the CTET on February 7 or 8, keep an eye out: the provisional answer keys are expected between February 17-23, February 22-26 or in late February on ctet.nic.in; the board has not announced an official date.
You'll need your application number and date of birth to log in and check your answers.
What to do if you find discrepancies?
Once the keys drop, you'll get a short window (2-3 days) to raise any objections—but each challenge comes with a fee, so choose wisely.
Experts will review all challenges before releasing the final answer key, which will set the stage for results.
Unofficial keys from Adda247 are already out if you want a sneak peek at your score, but only CBSE's final word counts in the end.