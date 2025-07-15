Next Article
Cultural sensitivities stall India-US dairy trade talks
India and the US are at odds in their latest trade talks, all because of milk.
India wants proof that imported dairy comes from cows not fed animal products—something the US says is too strict and breaks global trade rules, since American cows often eat non-veg feed.
The issue has stalled negotiations, with both sides refusing to budge.
Why India is pushing for that guarantee
Dairy isn't just business for India—it's a lifeline for 80 million farmers and makes up nearly a quarter of all milk produced worldwide.
Experts warn that if cheaper US dairy floods in, local prices could drop, costing Indian farmers over ₹1 lakh crore every year.
For India, it's about protecting jobs and culture; for the US, it's about opening markets and reducing their trade gap.