Cyclone Arnab to make landfall by Wednesday morning: IMD
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Cyclone Arnab will cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam. The storm is expected to make landfall as a very severe cyclonic storm, with wind speeds of 115-125km/h gusting up to 140km/h by Wednesday morning, October 28. In light of this, both Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have taken precautionary measures.
Preparations underway
₹27 crore released for relief operations
The Andhra Pradesh government has released ₹27 crore for relief operations in 20 districts likely to be affected by Cyclone Arnab.
The government has also deployed 15 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in vulnerable areas.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered round-the-clock vigilance and comprehensive preparedness to minimize the impact of the storm and prevent loss of life, including shifting 4,711 pregnant women to safer healthcare facilities.
Safety precautions
Educational institutions closed in 6 Odisha districts
The Odisha government has also taken preventive measures, including the closure of educational institutions in six southern districts.
People from vulnerable areas are being moved to safer locations as a precautionary measure.
The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 27-28, with similar conditions expected in Odisha on October 28.
Train cancellations
South Coast Railway Zone sets up 24/7 war room
The South Coast Railway Zone has set up a 24/7 war room, as well as canceled 53 trains as part of precautionary measures, which include monitoring vulnerable assets.
Help desks are being established at key stations, and extra counters will be available to process refunds for tickets that have been canceled. Catering services have been instructed to ensure they have sufficient food supplies, while medical teams, ambulances, and backup power sources are on standby for any emergencies.
Storm intensification
Arnab intensifies into cyclonic storm
Cyclone Arnab has intensified into a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal. It is currently centered 540km from Visakhapatnam and is expected to further intensify into a severe cyclone soon.
The IMD forecasts isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 27-28, Odisha on October 28, Chhattisgarh on October 28-29, and east Uttar Pradesh on October 29.