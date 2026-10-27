Cyclone Arnab to make landfall by Wednesday morning: IMD

The Andhra Pradesh government has released ₹27 crore for relief operations in 20 districts likely to be affected by Cyclone Arnab.

The government has also deployed 15 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in vulnerable areas.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered round-the-clock vigilance and comprehensive preparedness to minimize the impact of the storm and prevent loss of life, including shifting 4,711 pregnant women to safer healthcare facilities.