Cyclone Arnab: 'Very severe' storm nears Odisha, Andhra coast
What's the story
Cyclone Arnab has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the cyclone will cross the Andhra Pradesh coast near Yanam on Wednesday. The storm is expected to bring sustained winds of 115-125km/h and gusts up to 140km/h. The IMD said it was likely to continue moving in that direction until Tuesday evening before turning northwestwards and crossing the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts.
Pre-landfall preparations
Andhra Pradesh government releases ₹27 crore for relief operations
In light of the impending cyclone, authorities in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are taking precautionary measures.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to issue timely warnings and minimize damage.
Schools have been closed, beaches shut down, and traffic on coastal roads suspended from Tuesday afternoon.
The state government has also released ₹27 crore to strengthen relief operations across 20 districts.
Weather preparedness
Odisha bans fishing activities, restricts public access to tourist spots
Odisha is also preparing for heavy rain and winds up to 80km/h.
Schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centers in six southern districts will remain closed on October 28 and 29.
The state has banned fishing activities and restricted public access to vulnerable tourist spots.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has deployed eight ministers to oversee preparations, while cyclone shelters are ready across the state.
As many as 24 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force teams and 6 NDRF teams have been deployed.
Extended forecast
West Bengal may also be affected by storm
The storm is also likely to affect West Bengal between October 28 and 30.
Heavy rains are expected in South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, and Purulia.
In the sub-Himalayan region, Darjeeling could see heavy rainfall on October 29 and 30, with a landslide warning issued for Darjeeling.
In the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, all schools have been asked to remain closed until Tuesday.
Rail disruptions
South Coast Railway zone cancels 53 trains
Ahead of the landfall, the National Crisis Management Committee, chaired by Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan, reviewed preparedness measures
The South Coast Railway Zone has canceled 53 trains as a precautionary measure against Cyclone Arnab, while Air India has cautioned travellers about possible flight disruptions at Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada on Tuesday.
The airline has advised passengers to verify their flight schedules before leaving home.