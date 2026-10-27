Cyclone Arnab moving faster, landfall likely between 2:00-4:00am on Wednesday

The storm over west-central Bay of Bengal moved west to northwestwards with a speed of 18kmph in the past six hours, the IMD said.

The weather system is currently located about 90km southeast of Kakinada, 170 km south to southwest of Visakhapatnam, 170km east to northeast of Machilipatnam, 240km east to northeast of Bapatla and 410km southwest of Gopalpur.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards over the next few hours before changing direction towards the northwest and making landfall.