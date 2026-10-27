Cyclone Arnab moving faster, landfall likely between 2:00-4:00am on Wednesday
What's the story
Cyclone Arnab is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, near Yanam, between 2:00-4:00am on Wednesday. "The very severe cyclonic storm is interacting with the land surface and the outer spiral band has entered into the land. Due to faster movement, the landfall of cyclone is expected early. It is likely to make landfall during early hours (2-4 AM) of 28th October," the IMD said. The landfall was expected in the forenoon earlier.
Direction
Weather system is located about 90 km southeast of Kakinada
The storm over west-central Bay of Bengal moved west to northwestwards with a speed of 18kmph in the past six hours, the IMD said.
The weather system is currently located about 90km southeast of Kakinada, 170 km south to southwest of Visakhapatnam, 170km east to northeast of Machilipatnam, 240km east to northeast of Bapatla and 410km southwest of Gopalpur.
It is likely to move west-northwestwards over the next few hours before changing direction towards the northwest and making landfall.
Twitter Post
Andhra administration shifts residents from low-lying areas
#WATCH | Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh: District administration shifts residents from low-lying areas to a rehabilitation centre in Vakalapudi village in view of Cyclone Arnab— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2026
(Source: I&PR Kakinada) pic.twitter.com/RDN0NIsCwC
Relief measures
Andhra Pradesh government allocates ₹27 crore for relief operations
During the time of landfall, the windspeed will reach from 125-135 kmph, gusting to 150 kmph.
In anticipation of cyclone Arnab's impact, the Andhra Pradesh government has allocated ₹27 crore for relief operations in 20 districts.
The state has also deployed 15 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to vulnerable areas.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered constant monitoring and full preparedness to mitigate the storm's effects and save lives.
Precautionary measures
Odisha shuts educational institutions in 6 southern districts
The Odisha government has also taken precautionary measures by shutting down educational institutions in six southern districts.
People living in vulnerable areas are being evacuated to safer places.
The Ministry of Railways has also canceled more than 100 train services due to Cyclone Arnab.
The IMD has predicted isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 27-28, Odisha on October 28, Chhattisgarh on October 28-29, and east Uttar Pradesh on October 29.