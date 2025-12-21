Cyclone Ditwah: India steps up to help Sri Lanka after disaster
After Cyclone Ditwah hit Sri Lanka hard on November 28, causing massive floods and landslides, India has expanded its relief mission—Operation Sagar Bandhu—to reach the heavily affected northern Jaffna peninsula.
Over 1.4 million people have been impacted, with many losing homes and basic infrastructure.
What's India actually doing?
Between December 9 and 19, Indian diplomats and teams handed out food, relief kits, and essentials in cities like Colombo, Kandy, and Jaffna.
High Commissioner Santosh Jha even joined the effort in Kolonnawa to deliver supplies directly to families.
Helping rebuild what was lost
On December 18, Indian Army engineers got to work restoring bridges and roads near Kilinochchi—crucial for reconnecting cut-off communities.
It's all part of India's ongoing promise to support neighbors when disaster strikes.