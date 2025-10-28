Next Article
Cyclone Montha drenches Rajasthan; Udaipur, Kota brace for more rain
India
Cyclone Montha has drenched parts of Rajasthan, with Nainwa in Bundi seeing a whopping 130mm of rain in just one day.
Udaipur and Kota are bracing for more downpours, while cities like Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Jodhpur can expect lighter showers.
This wild weather is thanks to a strong cyclonic storm near Andhra Pradesh and some tricky low-pressure systems hanging over the region.
Another round of rain likely around November 3
The IMD says the worst of the rain should ease up from Wednesday, but southern and southeastern Rajasthan might still get some showers for a few more days.
Western areas like Bikaner and Shekhawati will likely stay dry.
Heads up: another round of rain could hit around November 3 as a new western disturbance moves in.