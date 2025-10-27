Next Article
Cyclone Montha intensifies; landfall expected near Kakinada on October 28
India
Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh is bracing for Cyclone Montha, with an orange alert issued from October 27 to 29.
The cyclone is set to make landfall near Kakinada late on October 28, bringing heavy rain and strong winds up to 110km/h.
Authorities are working around the clock—preparing to evacuate people from risky areas if needed, prepping shelters, and putting up warnings near flood zones.
Health teams are stocking up on medicines and helping out in vulnerable spots, while farmers are getting support to protect crops and animals.
Odisha and Tamil Nadu coasts are also on alert, with officials focused on keeping everyone safe and aiming for zero casualties.