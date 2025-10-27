Next Article
Kurnool bus fire reveals gaps in road safety
India
A tragic bus fire in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, recently left 20 people dead and revealed some serious gaps in road safety.
The disaster began when two drunk men crashed their bike on the highway—then a passing luxury bus ran over it, causing an explosion that trapped many passengers inside, while others managed to escape.
Driver faces negligence charges
Investigators discovered the bus driver was using a fake Class 10 certificate, even though heavy vehicle drivers only need to pass Class 8.
The travel company is also under fire for turning the bus into a sleeper coach without proper safety gear.
Police say the driver will face negligence charges, while officials are calling for stronger action against drunk driving and unsafe travel practices.