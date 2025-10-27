Next Article
Cyclone Montha to hit AP coast on October 28
India
Cyclone Montha is expected to make landfall near Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh on October 28, bringing intense rain and strong winds.
The IMD has issued red alerts for several districts in both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, urging everyone to stay alert as the storm approaches.
Odisha is taking these precautions
The cyclone could bring wind speeds up to 110km/h and heavy downpours between October 28-29, making things risky along the coast.
Odisha has already shut schools until October 30, canceled official leaves in seven districts, and started evacuating vulnerable people—like pregnant women and those in fragile homes.
Fishing is paused, beaches are off-limits for tourists, and rescue teams are ready just in case things get rough.