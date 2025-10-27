Cyclone Montha to hit AP coast on October 28

Odisha is taking these precautions

The cyclone could bring wind speeds up to 110km/h and heavy downpours between October 28-29, making things risky along the coast.

Odisha has already shut schools until October 30, canceled official leaves in seven districts, and started evacuating vulnerable people—like pregnant women and those in fragile homes.

Fishing is paused, beaches are off-limits for tourists, and rescue teams are ready just in case things get rough.